Tecno Pova 3 Launched With 90Hz Display & Helio G88 Chipset; Read Details Here

TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand, on Monday, launched yet another futuristic device POVA 3, under its performance-oriented POVA series that mirrors the ethos of speed, power and performance. Designed for gaming enthusiasts and Gen Z consumers, POVA 3 is equipped with India’s first 7000mAh battery with a 33W fast charge.

This powerful combination could transform the smartphone’s power back-up to address the concerns of consumers, who spend maximum time on their mobiles and have an increasing need for all-day battery performance. As India’s gaming sector continues to grow, gamers have heightened expectations from the technology segment. With POVA 3, TECNO aligns itself precisely with this gaming wave and continues to strengthen its focus on the mid-to-high segment.

Tecno Pova 3 specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 comes with a 6.9-inch LTPS FHD+ display and a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Get Smoother scrolling, gaming and video-watching experience with a 90Hz Refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes with IPx2 Splash resistance that will deter the smartphone to become prey to water splashes and spills

Helio G88 SoC of POVA 3 ensures sustained performance and smoother gameplay that lasts longer with its HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies. Get robust performance and pumped-up gaming experience with the 1GHz Arm Mali-G52 GPU of Helio G88 and get a superb full-frame experience powered by Panther Game Engine 2.0 The 6GB variant RAM can be expanded up to 11GB and the 4GB variant RAM can be increased to 7GB with the help of memory fusion to give an extra speed and memory efficiency every time.

POVA 3 offers a first-in-segment mighty 7000mAh battery with a 33W Flash Charger. The 7000mAh battery is STS certified to ensure maximum safety for the battery. The consumers can enjoy up to 45hrs of calling, 30 hours of video playback and 53 days of standby time. With an F1.6 large aperture and PDAF technique, POVA 3 captures an absolutely clear shot with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Its RAW Super Night Algorithm provide charming photos in dark. The professional mode allows you to adjust various settings like ISO, Shutter Speed, WB etc. to get the desired professional output.

Tecno Pova 3 price

The 4GB/64G model of Tecno Pova 3 will be available on Amazon for Rs. 11,499. On the other hand, the 6GB/128GB model will be available on Amazon for Rs. 11,499. The smartphone will be available to purchase on Amazon from June 27, 2022.