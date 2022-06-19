Tecno Pova 3 to release in India on June 20: Check specifications and other details here

Tecno is about to unveil another smartphone in India. It is called Tecno Pova 3 and it will arrive tomorrow, June 20. It will come as the successor to Tecno Pova 2 released in 2021.

While the Amazon product page reveals a few specifications about the smartphone, complete information including the price will emerge with the launch.

Tecno Pova 3 features and specifications

As mentioned in an announcement sent by the company, the Tenco Pova is releasing on Amazon soon. "We are all set to strengthen our POVA series with the new TECNO POVA 3, The segment-first smartphone offers a 7000mAh battery and a 33W flash charger." Adding to it, the company mentions "gear up for an incredibly powerful gaming experience with Helio G88 processor and 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate."

As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone will feature a 6.9-inch FHD+ dot-in display that supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, Pova 3 will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which is based on 12nm architecture and is accompanied by Mali G52 GPU.

The smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, users will be able to upgrade the storage to 11GB. The Amazon product page also mentions that Tecno Pova 3 will come with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and offers a standby time of 53 days. Additionally, it will also sport Z-Asix linear motor and a dual-stereo speaker. While the smartphone has triple camera lenses on the rear panel, the primary camera has a resolution of 50MP.

The Tecno Pova 3 comes as an upgrade to the Tecno Pova 2, which is available on Amazon for Rs. 11,999. To recall, the smartphone came with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 48MP primary camera. It also has a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. With the smartphone, Tecno is looking forward to strengthening its portfolio and competing with other companies in the segment including Poco, Realme and Xiaomi.

Stay tuned for more information related to smartphones and other tech news.