Last Updated:

Tecno Spark 7t: What Are The Price And Specifications Of The New Tecno Spark 7t?

The upcoming Tecno Spark 7t will be available in three colours: Jewel Blue, Magnet Black, and Nebula Orange. Read on to know the specifications and price.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
tecno spark 7t

IMAGE: techno-mobile


The 4GB + 64GB storage edition of the Tecno Spark 7T costs Rs. 8,999. It comes in three colours: Jewel Blue, Magnet Black, and Nebula Orange. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning June 15 at 12 p.m. (noon). The company is offering a discount of Rs. 1000 on the first day of sale. Continue reading the article to know more about the Tecno Spark 7t.

Tecno Spark 7t Specifications and Price

HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 runs on the dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7T. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Notch IPS display with 480 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which comes with 4GB of DDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth v5, OTG compatibility, and other connectivity options are available on the Tecno Spark 7T. Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear are among the sensors onboard. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery and is 164.82x76.05x9.52mm in size.

READ | iQoo Z3 5G Launched: Find out iQoo Z3 5G Price In India, Specifications and more
  • Launch Date - June 11, 2021 (Official)
  • Price In India - 8999
  • Rear Camera - 48 MP AI Dual Camera
  • Front Camera - 8 MP
  • Screen Resolution - 720 x 1600 Pixels
  • Pixel Density - 269 ppi
  • Internal Memory - 64 GB
  • Expandable Memory - Upto 256 GB
  • Image Resolution - 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Battery Capacity - 6000 mAh
  • Battery Type - Li-Polymer

About Techno Mobile

Tecno Mobile is a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China, that was founded in 2006. Tecno Mobile began as Tecno Telecom Limited in 2006, but the company later changed its name to Transsion Holdings, including Tecno Mobile as one of its subsidiaries. The Camon X and Camon X Pro, which were the first phones to utilise Android 8.1, were released in Nigeria on April 5, 2018. In July of this year, the Tecno Phantom 9 was released in Africa. It will sport an AMOLED display for the first time. Tecno Mobile officially introduced its new smartphone, the Tecno Pova, in the Indian market in December 2020, with a 6000mAh strong battery and quad rear camera arrangement.

READ | Android 12 beta is coming to Pixel phones; know the new features here

IMAGE: techno-mobile

READ | Reliance Jio vaccine availability chatbots provide info on availability & other details
READ | Moto G Stylus 5G launched in US: Know price, specifications and more
First Published:
COMMENT