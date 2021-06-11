Tecno Spark 7t: What Are The Price And Specifications Of The New Tecno Spark 7t?

The 4GB + 64GB storage edition of the Tecno Spark 7T costs Rs. 8,999. It comes in three colours: Jewel Blue, Magnet Black, and Nebula Orange. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning June 15 at 12 p.m. (noon). The company is offering a discount of Rs. 1000 on the first day of sale. Continue reading the article to know more about the Tecno Spark 7t.

Tecno Spark 7t Specifications and Price

HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 runs on the dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7T. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Notch IPS display with 480 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which comes with 4GB of DDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth v5, OTG compatibility, and other connectivity options are available on the Tecno Spark 7T. Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear are among the sensors onboard. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery and is 164.82x76.05x9.52mm in size.

Launch Date - June 11, 2021 (Official)

Price In India - 8999

Rear Camera - 48 MP AI Dual Camera

Front Camera - 8 MP

Screen Resolution - 720 x 1600 Pixels

Pixel Density - 269 ppi

Internal Memory - 64 GB

Expandable Memory - Upto 256 GB

Image Resolution - 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Battery Capacity - 6000 mAh

Battery Type - Li-Polymer

About Techno Mobile

Tecno Mobile is a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China, that was founded in 2006. Tecno Mobile began as Tecno Telecom Limited in 2006, but the company later changed its name to Transsion Holdings, including Tecno Mobile as one of its subsidiaries. The Camon X and Camon X Pro, which were the first phones to utilise Android 8.1, were released in Nigeria on April 5, 2018. In July of this year, the Tecno Phantom 9 was released in Africa. It will sport an AMOLED display for the first time. Tecno Mobile officially introduced its new smartphone, the Tecno Pova, in the Indian market in December 2020, with a 6000mAh strong battery and quad rear camera arrangement.

