Tecno Spark 9 to release in India on July 18: Read specifications and other details here

Tecno is about to launch another smartphone in India. After the Camon 19 series, the company is gearing up to release Tecno Spark 9, another budget smartphone that will be priced under Rs. 10,000. The smartphone is supposed to come out soon and it will available to purchase via Amazon. Read more details about the Tecno Spark 9 specifications.

Tecno Spark 9 specifications

The Tecno Spark 9 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The chipset is combined with 6GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 11GB of RAM by adding 5GB of virtual RAM. Further, the smartphone has 128G of internal storage. Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 12.

Further, the Amazon microsite of the smartphone reveals that it will feature a 5,000 mAh battery. Although other details of the smartphone are not known yet, it will come in two different colours, including Sky Mirror and Infinity Black. Further, the images on the microsite showcase a triple rear camera setup, as found on the Tecno Pova 3. The camera module is rectangular in shape and also contains a flash and a fingerprint scanner.

Tecno Spark 9 price

As revealed by the company via Twitter, Tecno Spark 9 will be released on July 18. It will be available on Amazon for under Rs. 10,000. Although, the exact pricing of the smartphone is not known yet. Most recently, the company launched two other smartphone series in India, called the Tecno Pova 3 and Tecno Camon 19 series.

