Tecno Spark 9T to arrive in India soon: Check release date and specifications here

Smartphone brand Tecno has annoucned the launch of yet another smartphone called the Tecno Spark 9T. The Spark 9T comes after Spark 9, which was released recently. The main highlight of the Spark 9T is its 50MP triple-rear facing camera. Keep reading to know more about the specifications of the Spark 9T and the release date.

Tecno Spark 9T India launch date

As per an official communication from Tecno, the Spark 9T will hit Amazon on July 28. The smartphone's microsite is already live on Amazon ahead of the launch and reveals many details. Firstly, the Tecno Spark 9T will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a water-drop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Tecno Spark 9T will come with 7GB of RAM, which could consist of 4GB of physical RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM. Apart from this, the smartphone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. On the back panel, the smartphone will carry a triple-camera setup, including the 50MP primary camera. Then there is also going to be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authorised access.

While we have a fair idea about the specifications of the Tecno Spark 9T, its price is not known at the moment. Although, by looking at the specs, it seems that the smartphone will be launched and placed as an entry-level device, priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Most recently, the company has launched Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo in the Indian market. Both the budget smartphones focus on camera performance and are available to purchase for Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.