Tecno Spark 9T With 50MP Primary Camera And 5,000 MAh Battery Launched In India; See Specs

Tecno has launched the Spark 9T smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced below Rs. 10,000 and comes with a decent set of specifications. It will be available to purchase via the e-commerce platform Amazon next month. Key highlights of the device include up to 7GB of RAM and a 50MP primary camera. Keep reading to know more about the Tecno Spark 9T specifications and price.

Tecno Spark 9T specifications

The Tecno Spark 9T comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ dot notch display that can achieve maximum brightness of 500 bits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Helio G35 octa-core processor. The processor is combined with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be expanded up to 7GB using the Memory Fusion technology. As far as internal storage is concerned, the smartphone has 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB using an external memory card.

On the back panel, the smartphone has three camera sensors. The primary sensor on the Tecno Spart 9T has a resolution of 50MP, the secondary sensor has a resolution of 2MP and the third is an AI lens which helps in detecting the type of scene in the photo. On the front panel, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter. The rear camera supports features like Super Night, AI Beauty, Portrait mode, and Scene Detection among others.

To go through a typical day of usage, the Tecno Spart 9T also features a 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone also comes with an 18W charger. Out of the box, Spark 9T runs on HiOS v7.6 which is based on Android 11 and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports 4G FDD_LTE and 4G TDD_LTE.

Tecno Spark 9T price

The Tecno Spark 9T will be available to purchase on Amazon from August 6, 2022, at Rs. 9,299 (introductory price). The smartphone will ship in two colours: Atlantic Blue and Turquoise Cyan.