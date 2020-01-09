Tecno Spark Go Plus Entry-level Phone Launched In India For Rs 6,299 

Transsion Holdings-backed Tecno launched the Spark Go Plus entry-level phone in India on Thursday at a price of Rs 6,299. The Spark Go Plus may be an entry-level phone in pricing, but it punches way above its weight when it comes to paper specs. It has a large display with a waterdrop-style notch, a capable Helio A22 processor, and a sizeable 4,000mAh battery powering the whole thing.

The Tecno Spark Go Plus has a 6.52-inch 720P+ or HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch – the setup gives it a screen-to-body ratio of 89.5 per cent according to Tecno. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. This is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable by up to 128GB via a micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is Android 9 Pie-based HiOS which Tecno’s custom skin.

On to the cameras, the Tecno Spark Go Plus has an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

“Stepping into 2020, Tecno will continue to focus on ‘For India’ smartphones to disrupt the entry level and mid-budget markets with products customized to cater to Indian sensibilities in a better way. From that standpoint, Spark Go Plus will help us reach out to our customer base with a phone that is customized to meet the needs of the citizens of new Bharat. This phone is an embodiment of our relentless effort to reach every possible consumer in tier three and below markets from where the next wave of smartphone revolution will emerge. As per Counterpoint report, following the launch of “SPARK’ series of smartphones in Aug’19, Tecno has joined the elite ‘Top 5 smartphone brands’ club in the INR 5,000-7,000 offline category. In 2020, we will further consolidate our position to build a strong portfolio across 5-15K smartphones category providing customers with a wide range of options across price points” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India said in a statement.

Tecno is offering free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799, 3 months Gaana Plus subscription worth Rs 297, 1-time screen replacement, and 12+ 1 extended month warranty with the Tecno Spark Go Plus.

Also Read: Tecno’s Phantom 9 Has An In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Animoji And A Rs 14,999 Price Tag