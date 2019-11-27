This Is The Vivo X30 5G With Super Telephoto Periscope Camera 

Its sister brand Oppo was perhaps one of the first companies to toy with the idea of a periscope telephoto camera, bringing insane ‘hybrid’ zooming capabilities to a smartphone form factor through the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. And now Vivo itself is gearing to join the bandwagon with the soon-to-launch Vivo X30 5G. While there’s a lot to be excited about here, one of its biggest highlights would be the phone’s ‘Super Telephoto’ periscope camera.

As is usually the case with most Vivo phones, the company isn’t waiting until D-day to reveal more information about the Vivo X30 5G. It is yet to announce the launch date of the phone in question, but it’s coming soon, possibly sometime in December.

Vivo X30 5G camera specs

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X30 5G will come with four rear cameras. Three of them will be vertically aligned while a fourth one will rest separately, independent of the three. This is the one to really be excited about. While Vivo hasn’t confirmed its resolution, the company has revealed that the Vivo X30 5G will support up to 60x zoom – this should be hybrid. Vivo will market it as a Super Telephoto periscope camera.

Rumour has it that the Vivo X30 will in fact have two phones, a regular and another pro variant. While the Vivo X30 Pro is said to pack a 60MP+12MP+13MP+13MP rear camera array, the regular Vivo X30 will reportedly come with 64MP+13MP+8MP+2MP rear camera array. It is yet to be seen if both the versions use a periscope-style camera.

For some perspective, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom uses three cameras to achieve its golden 10x zoom figure – a 48MP high-resolution main camera, a 120-degree ultra-wide camera and a periscopic telephoto camera. Together, the trio can cover a focal range of 16mm to 160mm – for a maximum of 10x zoom.

Vivo X30 5G expected specs

Vivo has also confirmed that the Vivo X30 5G will come in three colours and have a punch-hole display. Rumoured hardware specs include Samsung’s Exynos 980 processor with integrated 5G and a 4,500mAh battery. While the pro is said to come with up to 12GB RAM, the regular Vivo X30 5G will reportedly come with up to 8GB RAM. More details are awaited.

Also Read: In Pics: Here’s A Closer Look At Oppo’s Reno 10x Zoom And Its One-of-its-kind Shark-fin Selfie Camera