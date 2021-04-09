Last Updated:

Upcoming Infinix Phones In 2021: Infinix Hot 10 Play, Hot 10 Lite And More Coming In 2021

Upcoming Infinix phones of 2021 have been widely anticipated. Lear more about the Inifnix Hot 10 Play, Infinix Hot 10 Lite, and other Infinix phones.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
Source: InfinixIndia Twitter

Source: InfinixIndia Twitter


Many small smartphone companies have infiltrated the market. The big-name players like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus aren’t affected by these small companies as they do not target the audience these brands do. The small smartphone companies plan to release a reasonable range of smartphones for the users, for people from every walk of life. Infinix is a Hong Kong-based company that caters to such an audience. Many users want to learn more about the Upcoming Infinix phones in 2021.

Upcoming Infinix Phones in 2021

Infinix Phones series are a series of reasonable smartphones for all types of users. These phones provide the user with all the features at a budget-friendly price point. Infinix has a set of phones lined up for 2021, check out the list of Infinix phones coming in 2021 and their specifications below:

Infinix Hot 10 Play

  • Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram
  • 6.8-inch screen
  • 13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
  • Android OS 10
  • 32GB Internal Storage
  • 6000 mAh Battery
  • Expected Price: INR 9,000

Infinix Hot 10 Lite

  • Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram
  • 6.6-inch screen
  • 13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
  • Android OS 10
  • 32GB Internal Storage
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • Expected Price: INR 7,500

Infinix Hot 9 Play

  • Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram
  • 6.8-inch screen
  • 13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
  • Android OS 9
  • 32GB Internal Storage
  • 6020 mAh Battery
  • Expected Price: INR 8,500

Infinix Zero 8

  • Octacore Processor with 8GB Ram
  • 6.9-inch screen
  • 64 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
  • Android OS 10
  • 128GB Internal Storage
  • 4500 mAh Battery
  • Expected Price: INR 18,500

Infinix Note 8

  • Octacore Processor with 6GB Ram
  • 6.9-inch screen
  • 64 Megapixel Rear Camera and 16 Megapixel front camera
  • Android OS 10
  • 128GB Internal Storage
  • 5200 mAh Battery
  • Expected Price: INR 14,500

Infinix Note 8i

  • Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram
  • 6.8-inch screen
  • 48 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
  • Android OS 10
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • 5200 mAh Battery
  • Expected Price: INR 12,500

Infinix Note 7 Lite

  • Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram
  • 6.6-inch screen
  • 48 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
  • Android OS 10
  • 128GB Internal Storage
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • Expected Price: INR 10,000

Infinix Note 6

  • Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram
  • 6.0-inch screen
  • 16 Megapixel Rear Camera and 16 Megapixel front camera
  • Android OS 9
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • 4000 mAh Battery
  • Expected Price: INR 13,000

Promo Image Source: InfinixIndia Twitter

READ | When is Samsung Galaxy A52 launching? Check out Samsung's upcoming smartphone
READ | Samsung Galaxy A52: Check out specifications of this upcoming smartphone
READ | LG to shut down its mobile division & exit the 'incredibly competitive' smartphone market
READ | Samsung galaxy S20 FE India launch: What is the price of this smartphone in India?
READ | iPhone 13 leaks: Phone design is rumored to have bezels and flat edges
First Published:
COMMENT