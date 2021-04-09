Upcoming Infinix Phones In 2021: Infinix Hot 10 Play, Hot 10 Lite And More Coming In 2021

Many small smartphone companies have infiltrated the market. The big-name players like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus aren’t affected by these small companies as they do not target the audience these brands do. The small smartphone companies plan to release a reasonable range of smartphones for the users, for people from every walk of life. Infinix is a Hong Kong-based company that caters to such an audience. Many users want to learn more about the Upcoming Infinix phones in 2021.

Upcoming Infinix Phones in 2021

Infinix Phones series are a series of reasonable smartphones for all types of users. These phones provide the user with all the features at a budget-friendly price point. Infinix has a set of phones lined up for 2021, check out the list of Infinix phones coming in 2021 and their specifications below:

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram

6.8-inch screen

13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera

Android OS 10

32GB Internal Storage

6000 mAh Battery

Expected Price: INR 9,000

Infinix Hot 10 Lite

Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram

6.6-inch screen

13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera

Android OS 10

32GB Internal Storage

5000 mAh Battery

Expected Price: INR 7,500

Infinix Hot 9 Play

Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram

6.8-inch screen

13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera

Android OS 9

32GB Internal Storage

6020 mAh Battery

Expected Price: INR 8,500

Infinix Zero 8

Octacore Processor with 8GB Ram

6.9-inch screen

64 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera

Android OS 10

128GB Internal Storage

4500 mAh Battery

Expected Price: INR 18,500

Infinix Note 8

Octacore Processor with 6GB Ram

6.9-inch screen

64 Megapixel Rear Camera and 16 Megapixel front camera

Android OS 10

128GB Internal Storage

5200 mAh Battery

Expected Price: INR 14,500

Infinix Note 8i

Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram

6.8-inch screen

48 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera

Android OS 10

64GB Internal Storage

5200 mAh Battery

Expected Price: INR 12,500

Infinix Note 7 Lite

Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram

6.6-inch screen

48 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera

Android OS 10

128GB Internal Storage

5000 mAh Battery

Expected Price: INR 10,000

Infinix Note 6

Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram

6.0-inch screen

16 Megapixel Rear Camera and 16 Megapixel front camera

Android OS 9

64GB Internal Storage

4000 mAh Battery

Expected Price: INR 13,000

Promo Image Source: InfinixIndia Twitter