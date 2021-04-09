Upcoming Infinix Phones In 2021: Infinix Hot 10 Play, Hot 10 Lite And More Coming In 2021

Many small smartphone companies have infiltrated the market. The big-name players like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus aren’t affected by these small companies as they do not target the audience these brands do. The small smartphone companies plan to release a reasonable range of smartphones for the users, for people from every walk of life. Infinix is a Hong Kong-based company that caters to such an audience. Many users want to learn more about the Upcoming Infinix phones in 2021.
Upcoming Infinix Phones in 2021
Infinix Phones series are a series of reasonable smartphones for all types of users. These phones provide the user with all the features at a budget-friendly price point. Infinix has a set of phones lined up for 2021, check out the list of Infinix phones coming in 2021 and their specifications below:
Infinix Hot 10 Play
- Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram
- 6.8-inch screen
- 13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
- Android OS 10
- 32GB Internal Storage
- 6000 mAh Battery
- Expected Price: INR 9,000
Infinix Hot 10 Lite
- Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram
- 6.6-inch screen
- 13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
- Android OS 10
- 32GB Internal Storage
- 5000 mAh Battery
- Expected Price: INR 7,500
Infinix Hot 9 Play
- Octacore Processor with 2GB Ram
- 6.8-inch screen
- 13 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
- Android OS 9
- 32GB Internal Storage
- 6020 mAh Battery
- Expected Price: INR 8,500
Infinix Zero 8
- Octacore Processor with 8GB Ram
- 6.9-inch screen
- 64 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
- Android OS 10
- 128GB Internal Storage
- 4500 mAh Battery
- Expected Price: INR 18,500
Infinix Note 8
- Octacore Processor with 6GB Ram
- 6.9-inch screen
- 64 Megapixel Rear Camera and 16 Megapixel front camera
- Android OS 10
- 128GB Internal Storage
- 5200 mAh Battery
- Expected Price: INR 14,500
Infinix Note 8i
- Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram
- 6.8-inch screen
- 48 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
- Android OS 10
- 64GB Internal Storage
- 5200 mAh Battery
- Expected Price: INR 12,500
Infinix Note 7 Lite
- Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram
- 6.6-inch screen
- 48 Megapixel Rear Camera and 8 Megapixel front camera
- Android OS 10
- 128GB Internal Storage
- 5000 mAh Battery
- Expected Price: INR 10,000
Infinix Note 6
- Octacore Processor with 4GB Ram
- 6.0-inch screen
- 16 Megapixel Rear Camera and 16 Megapixel front camera
- Android OS 9
- 64GB Internal Storage
- 4000 mAh Battery
- Expected Price: INR 13,000
