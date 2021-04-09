Upcoming Sony Xperia Phones In April 2021 That You Must Check Out

Numerous Smartphone brands are making a rebound in the business by creating cell phones that are more in a state of harmony with the present innovation. Nokia, Sony, and Motorola are only a portion of these enormous brands that have made a rebound in the cell phone industry. Sony Xperia at a time was one of the greatest names out there and it is presently returning with an entirely different cell phone roster for its clients. Here are some of the upcoming Sony Xperia Phones in 2021:

Upcoming Sony Xperia Phones

Sony Xperia is concocting 2 new lead cell phones this month is the thing that numerous individuals have assumed because of the banner on their official YouTube channel. Many assume that on April 14 the Sony Xperia 1 III and the recently redid Xperia Compact will be delivered.

Sony Xperia new phones price in India

The official costs for the new upcoming mobile phones by Xperia haven't been declared at this point. Many accept that the cost for the Sony Xperia 1 III will be set around INR 64,999. The Xperia Compact is not a definite shot conveyance and individuals accept the value scope of this cell phone will be somewhere near INR 30,000.

Sony Xperia 1 III Specs

Processor

The Sony Xperia 1 III has a Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) processor with 12GB RAM

Display

The smartphone is expected to have a stunning 6.5inch 4K OLED display with a pixel density of 643ppi and provides a 120Hz refresh rate too.

Camera

The Sony Xperia 1 III is expected to have a quad camera setup for the rear of the phone. 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras will be available for the users to click some beautiful images and shoot some crisp videos.

Battery

A big phone needs a big battery and the Xperia 1 III has received that. The smartphone will sport a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Other features

The Smartphone will have a fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, an expandable micro SD slot that supports up to 1TB memory 5G capabilities, and a Waterproof IP65 rating.

People will have to keep in mind that none of this information is official and has been gathered by data leaks and other sources. The Xperia virtual event could have something else planned for the people. The people are advised to consume this information with a grain of salt.

Promo Image Source: SonyXperiaUS Twitter