Update on Lava Agni 5G exchange offer for Realme 8s: registrations are now closed

Lava is giving away free new smartphones to owners of Realme 8s. The Indian smartphone manufacturer launched a new campaign on January 3, 2022, under the hashtag ChooseASide wherein the company is directly targeting Realme 8s owners with an exchange offer. As a part of the offer, Lava will be giving its AGNI 5G smartphone to the owners of Realme 8s. Both the smartphones offer a similar feature set and are available to purchase in the market.

While the registration for the same was opened yesterday, they appear to be closed now. However, this is a very unique marketing campaign as the company is actually giving away its smartphone for free to the Chinese smartphone owners and taking away their old device. For reference, the base model of the Realme 8s is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6/128GB model and runs on the same MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor as the LAVA Agni 5G. Those who have already registered for the exchange offer will be reached out to by Lava Agni Mitra who will help with the process.

The wait is over! Exchange your Realme 8s for free with India’s first 5G smartphone AGNI. The last date to register is 7th January 2022.



Offer valid till stocks last.#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian #AGNI5G pic.twitter.com/fZkO1g14V4 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 3, 2022

What steps were required to redeem the free smartphone?

Register by filling in all the required details on this link during the registration window

An AGNI Mitra will be automatically assigned who will visit your registered address with an appointment.

You need to have your Real me 8s 5G- 6GB/8GB (henceforth called as device) ready for exchange.

The AGNI Mitra will check for the readiness of your device.

If step 4 is okayed, your device will be taken and you will be given India's only 5G Smartphone - AGNI 5G. Agni Mitra will assist you in transferring data from your device to the new AGNI 5G

The customer will be given an invoice which they can keep safe for any future reference.

Lava Agni 5G specifications

Out of the box, the Lava Agni 5G comes with a 6.75" punch-hole display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz. The display is an IPS-type panel protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers a pixel density of 396 PPI. Under the hood, the smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and is available in a single model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The memory is expandable up to 1TB with the help of an SD card. A biometric sensor is also present on the device and doubles up as the power button.

The rear panel of the device has a 64MP primary camera with dual-LED flash, accompanied by three other lenses. These lenses include a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth-sensing lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera on the Lava Agni 5G smartphone is a 16MP shooter. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11, a Type-C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G/5G. The smartphone also features a 5,000 mAh battery (30W fast charging) and runs on stock Android 11. Stay tuned for more smartphone-related news and other tech news.