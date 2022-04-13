Valorant Mobile nears launch as game enters final stages of testing, images leaked online

Valorant Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most awaited smartphone games of this year. The game has been in development for a little over a year and gamers across the world are eagerly awaiting its launch, which might happen soon. Developers are currently testing the game with a small number of players and images of the gameplay meanwhile other features have surfaced on the internet. Keep reading to know more about Valorant Mobile and its leaked images.

Leaked images show the loading screen and controls of Valorant Mobile

Known Valorant data miner and tipster @DannyINTEL has been sharing a lot of images that reveal details regarding the forthcoming mobile game. On April 7, 2022, the sister shared a screengrab of the game saying that it is being tested in China. The n-screen language of text also confirms the region. On the same day, Danny shared more images of Valorant Mobile, including a screengrab that reveals most of the control schematics for the game.

At the first glance, the controls may look familiar to players who have spent some time on other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India or Call of Duty: Mobile. The buttons that control crouching and jumping are located on the right side of the display, along with a firing button. Details about the weapon in hand and the number of bullets are situated at the centre of the display. On the left, there is a movement stick and firing button.

Popular characters of the game are also seen in the images

In addition, the character selection screen of Valorant Mobile was also shared. Multiple images showcase popular Valorant characters like Sova, Killjoy, Brean, Jett, Phoenix, and Reyna, indicating their presence in the game. In other tweets, Danny has shared images of the starting screen, artwork and links to watch gameplay videos as well. One of the tweets is embedded below. From what it looks like, Valorant Mobile is in the final phase of testing before Riot Games release it.

Although, there is a strong possibility that the game will be released in a phased manner. Like in the case of BGMI, the game was first available to a bunch of players as a part of beta testing and then it was rolled out for everyone, In the case of Valorant Mobile, a similar approach can be followed. Back in November 2021, it was reported that Valorant Mobile could be released in the first quarter of 2022 but that did not happen.