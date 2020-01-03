Vivo S1 Pro Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Vivo on Friday launched Vivo S1 Pro in India, months after launching the S1 back in August last year. Vivo S1 Pro is the second addition to the company's S-series line-up.

Vivo S1 Pro availability details, price in India

Vivo S1 Pro costs Rs 19,990 and the device will be available in three colour options Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White, starting tomorrow (January 4, 2020). The handset will be up for grabs across all offline and online channels, including Vivo India E-store, Amazon India, Flipkart, among others.

READ | Best mid-range smartphones of 2019

Vivo S1 Pro discounts, offers

Customers purchasing Vivo S1 Pro offline will receive 10 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit card and one-time screen replacement. Online customers will receive Jio Offers worth Rs 12,000 till January 31 and no-cost EMI offers up to 9 months, in addition to 10 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank cards and one-time screen replacement.

Commenting on the launch, Vivo India's Nipun Marya, had this to say:

"The new S1Pro is another such innovation sporting a diamond-shaped rear camera panel which is a first-in-the-industry. vivo S1Pro is our second addition to the style-focused S-series which was introduced last year for the offline buyers."

READ | Vivo Y11 (2019) launched in India: Price, features, specs

Vivo S1 Pro specs

Vivo S1 Pro sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+ display with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It supports ‘Always on Display’ and In-Display Fingerprint reader. The display is further protected by Schott Xensation 3D display protection. On the camera front, Vivo S1 Pro houses a 48MP main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, in addition to an 8MP wide-angle camera with 120-degree depth-of-field and 2MP cameras each for macro and Bokeh.

The device also houses a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies with the AI Face Beauty feature. Vivo S1 Pro packs 8GB of RAM under the hood, in addition to 128GB of storage to store your apps, photos and videos. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Vivo S1 Pro also features a 4,500mAh battery under the hood that also supports 18W Fast Charging technology.