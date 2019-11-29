Vivo V17 With Punch-hole Display Likely To Launch In India On December 9 

Days after launching the Vivo U20 in India, Vivo is gearing to launch yet another product in the country. The product in question will be a “latest” smartphone from Vivo’s V-series portfolio, likely the Vivo V17. The Vivo V17 a stripped-down take on Vivo’s dual pop-up camera Vivo V17 Pro phone. The phone is sold as the Vivo S1 Pro in some markets.

The launch invite shared by Vivo features a twist though. While the Vivo V17 (and Vivo S1 Pro) has a waterdrop-style notch, the version coming to India may have a punch-hole cutout like the Vivo Z1 Pro. That won’t be very surprising since there have been reports that Vivo may be looking to up its “premium” game in India by launching an updated Vivo V17 with a punch-hole display. More details are awaited.

Vivo V17 specs and features

Core specs are said to be the same though. To recall, the Vivo V17 comes with a 6.38-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable. The dual SIM phone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2. The V17 further packs a sizeable 4,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

On to the cameras, the Vivo V17 comes with four rear cameras – a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro and another 2MP sensor for portrait photography. On the front, the V17 comes with a 32MP camera.

For some perspective, the dual pop-up camera toting Vivo V17 Pro – that's already available in India - comes with a 6.44-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The dual SIM phone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.1. The V17 Pro further packs a 4,100mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

On to the cameras, the Vivo V17 Pro comes with four rear cameras – a 48MP main camera (Sony IMX582) with f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view, and another 2MP sensor for portrait photography. On the front, the V17 Pro comes with dual cameras - a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super-wide-angle camera.

