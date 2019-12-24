Vivo Y11 (2019) Launched In India: Price, Features, Specs

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new sub-Rs 10,000 phone in India called Vivo Y11 (2019). The latest handset by Vivo will be available to purchase via both online and offline channels in the country. If you recall, Vivo Y11 (2019) was initially unveiled in October in Vietnam. In less than two months, the device has arrived in the Indian market. We will discuss all tech specs and features of Vivo Y11 (2019). But before that, let's quickly see how much it costs in India, when does the sale begin and what all are the offers, to begin with.

Vivo Y11 (2019) price in India

Available in two colour options Mineral Blue and Agate Red, Vivo Y11 (2019) comes at the price of Rs 8,990 in the Indian market. The company is selling a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Interested customers will be able to grab one of these across offline channels, in addition to online e-commerce portals like Vivo India's own e-commerce portal called e-store, Paytm Mall, Amazon India, etc. The sale starts tomorrow (December 25, 2019). However, on Flipkart, the handset will go on sale starting December 28.

Vivo Y11 (2019) specs

Vivo Y11 (2019) sports 6.35-inch 720p+ LCD display with waterdrop-style notch. Inside is a 12nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM. What's more, the device also features 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via microSD support. The phone runs Android 9 Pie software with Funtouch OS 9 on top.

In terms of camera, Vivo Y11 (2019) houses a 13MP primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens, as well as a 2MP secondary shooter with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, there is an 8MP front-facing shooter with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calls. There are various camera modes and features available on this phone. Vivo Y11 (2019) provides users with different camera modes and features like palm capture, voice control, time-lapse, slow-mo, etc.

Vivo Y11 (2019) packs a 5,000mAh battery. The standard set of connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Design-wise, the Vivo phone measures 8.92mm in thickness and weighs in at 190.5 grams.