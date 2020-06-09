Vivo Y50 Launch Scheduled For June 10: 8GB RAM, Snapdragon, & Enticing Key Specs

The tech company Vivo announced the launch of its latest smartphone model in India called Vivo Y50. The launch is scheduled for June 10th. People can buy the new model from the e-commerce website Flipkart as well as other e-commerce websites. The smartphone will also be available in the mobile showrooms from June 10th as well. The 6.53-inch display and the massive 5,000mAh battery are currently known to be the main highlights of the new model. Read on to know more details about the new specs and price range of Vivo's new model and check for yourself if the new version is worth the investment.

Vivo Y50 Key features

The 6.53-inch display

5,000mAh battery (no fast charging)

8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

The camera features 13-MP primary sensor and an 8-MP ultrawide-angle sensor with 120 degrees field-of-view

Snapdragon 665 chipset

Rs 17,990 in India

Blue and Pearl White colour options

Available on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and, the Vivo India E-Store.

Vivo Y50 specifications

Display: 6.53-inch full HD+ display of the new Vivo Y50 smartphone has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display resolution is of 1080 x 2340 pixels

6.53-inch full HD+ display of the new Vivo Y50 smartphone has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display resolution is of 1080 x 2340 pixels Processor : Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset

: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset Memory & Storage : 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Camera : Y50 comes with quad rear camera setup and seems similar to the V19 model. It also features a 2-MP portrait lens and a 2-MP macro lens. For selfies, the Y50 comes with a 16-MP, punch-hole camera. Y50 also avails a Bokeh camera.

: Y50 comes with quad rear camera setup and seems similar to the V19 model. It also features a 2-MP portrait lens and a 2-MP macro lens. For selfies, the Y50 comes with a 16-MP, punch-hole camera. Y50 also avails a Bokeh camera. OS: Funtouch OS 10 (based on Android 10).

Vivo Y50 Speciality features

The latest OS in Y50 provides Ambient Light and dynamic animations when the USB cable is inserted.

Y50 has a Super Night algorithm to reduce noise and manage overly lit spots.

Improved night mode captures perfect evening pictures and ambient night images.

The super-wide-angle camera provides a 120-degree range of view which is helpful in capturing landscape pics as well as larger groups of people.

Promo Image courtesy: Vivo Global Instagram Representational Image