Vivo Z5i Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM And 5,000mAh Battery 

Vivo has launched a new affordable mid-ranger called the Vivo Z5i in China which seems like the Vivo U3 – or Vivo U20 – with more RAM and storage. The Vivo V5i has triple rear cameras, 8GB RAM and a sizeable 5,000mAh battery powering the whole thing. Vivo has launched the Vivo V5i in China at a price of CNY 1,798 which roughly translates to Rs 18,000.

Vivo V5i specs and features

Speaking of core specs, the Vivo V5i has a 6.53-inch FHD+ or 1080p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage – there's also a provision for storage expansion.

On to the cameras, the Vivo V5i comes with three rear cameras – a 16MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth camera for portrait photography. On the front, the Vivo V5i comes with a 16MP camera.

The main USP of the phone seems to be its sizeable 5,000mAh battery. The phone also supports 18W fast charging through micro-USB.

Speaking of design, the Vivo V5i has a plastic exterior – a plastic glossy one like the one seen in Vivo’s other budget phones like the S1 and Z1 Pro. The phone will be available in Jade Blue and Onyx Black colours.

The Vivo U20, which is literally the same as the Vivo Z5i, was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage going all the way to Rs 11,990 for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It may be considered as Vivo’s answer to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s.

It’s yet to be seen if Vivo brings the Vivo V5i to global markets. Should Vivo launch it in India, chances are it may launch it as the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Vivo U20. The Vivo U20 will go on sale for the first time through Amazon India and the Vivo India website starting November 28.

