Vodafone Network 'temporarily' Down In Bangalore, Other Metro Cities

On Friday, February 7, 2020, Vodafone-Idea users based in Bangalore have been facing a network outage. According to reports, the issue has been going on since morning and many users have reported of receiving no cellular coverage since a long time. Here are all the developments in the story that have taken place so far:

Vodafone network problem in Bangalore reported

According to reports, Bangalore that is said to be the Silicon Valley of India is facing Vodafone network problems. Some reports also suggest that Vodafone network connectivity problems are being faced since morning. Whenever the users are trying to make calls, they are receiving the message. 'Normal calls restricted by access control'. This Vodafone network problem has led to outrage by the users on the popular microblogging platform Twitter.

@VodafoneIN #Vodafonedown my girlfriend will break-up with me if you don't restore my calling access now....!!💔💔💔 @Parveen_Siwach kindly suggest...!! pic.twitter.com/7ZNHpem2sM — Gokul P M (@GokulPM7) February 7, 2020

@VodafoneIN No network coverage from past 2:30hr in #Bangalore

Calls are getting dropped 😡

Unable to make any calls..😤 Kindly fix this issue ASAP!!! #Vodafonedown#vodafoneIN — Debnath Das (@debnath4u) February 7, 2020

i was waiting for the food which i ordered online to get delivered. After an hour of no contact i found out that my network was down the whole time and it couldn't delivered bcz of the network issue. Thank you @VodafoneIN #Vodafonedown pic.twitter.com/5tl8zuRZf4 — prasoon kumar (@prasoonkumarkp) February 7, 2020

While responding to the complaints made by users on Twitter, the official Twitter handle of Vodafone said that it was a temporary issue. They also mentioned how a team was deployed to take care of the Vodafone network problem and ensure seamless network connectivity. However, Vodafone-Idea has not provided with an estimation of the time that would be required to fix the issue which has been reported by hundreds of users across Bangalore.

Hi! This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us sometime to get this sorted - Sara — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) February 7, 2020

Not only is Vodafone network down in Bangalore, but many reports also suggest that the Vodafone network also faced problems in other metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Many users have constantly been asking for updates on the solution of the Vodafone network problem. The map on the downtime detection portal ‘downdetector.com’ also highlights the impacted areas that are facing the Vodafone Network problem. Amid network issues and the normal calls restricted by access control issue, many users are also talking about replacing Vodafone with another carrier network. The users are also trolling Vodafone and mentioning how it is a good opportunity for Airtel and Jio to gain MNP customers.

Why is Vodafone Network down in Bangalore and other Metro cities?

As of now, Vodafone has been reticent on the issue and is not talking about the reasons behind the Vodafone network problem that is being faced by users. However, leading tech portals and other authorities have asked for clarity on the matter from Vodafone. On Twitter, Vodafone is still telling the users that their network problem is a temporary issue and that their team is trying to fix it.

