Vodafone Rs 139 Plan With Unlimited Calling, 3GB Data Now Live

Vodafone Rs 139 plan is now live for certain circles. This offers talktime that is unlimited. Validity of this scheme is 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 139 scheme

Now, the Rs 139 scheme offers a data of 3 GB for its entire duration. USP of this scheme is its truly unlimited voice calls offering. This is not capped at 250 minutes per day – like certain plans. The Rs 139 scheme is custom-made for people preferring voice calling over data. In these cases, data usage is potentially limited to the free basics such as checking Facebook, and WhatsApp. Hence, the Rs 139 scheme potentially supports in this regard.

AT this point, the Rs 139 scheme’s unlimited calls could also help the corporate category of users. The 28 days validity is also seemingly an eye-catchy aspect. Here, there is no IUC levying as well. As of now, Vodafone is paying OUC itself, without passing in on to consumers. IUC has become a major bone of contention at this juncture.

IUC is all set to end potentially in January 2020. The zero termination charge or Bill and Keep regime is set to be introduced from January next year. Operators such as Reliance Jio and the Broadband India Forum (BIF) have opposed any potential extension to the implementation of the BAK regime. IUC should be done away with, from the point of view of general everyday mobile phone users.

Vodafone recently has also made it clear that it would continue focusing on India. It also cautioned its users not to fall prey to fake news hinting at its exit from India. The company now would be raising mobile phone tariffs from December this year. The exact raise.would be made official soon.

