Vodafone’s Bizarre Rs 59 Plan With 1GB Data Per Day Now Live

Vodafone which is all set to raise mobile phone tariff from December this year has a Rs 59 prepaid plan. USP of this plan is its offering of 1GB data per day. This is a short-validity plan.

The Rs 59 plan

Validity of the Rs 59 plan is 7 days. It offers 1GB data per day. There is no talktime offered under this plan. The 1Gb data per day for 7 days could be useful for those preferring short-term usage, and for those preferring to move after staying in one city for a short while.

Vodafone’s Rs 59 plan is a strange one but is still live for certain telecom circles in India. The plan is reflecting at the eRecharge portal of the telco. You could also check out the MyVodafone app to recharge. The Rs 59 scheme could also serve the students community generally preferring to keep recharge denominations low. Here, Vodafone could have done well to pump in at least Rs 20 worth talktime under the Rs 59 scheme.

In related news, Vodafone’s tariff raise from December 2019 I official. The telco follows that of Airtel and Reliance Jio in raising mobile phone tariffs. Here, it is worth noting that incumbent telcos, for now, have not been levying IUC on customers. Jio levies IUC on customers whilst offering additional data for every Rs 10 spent on availing free IUC minutes. IUC has become a matter of discussion across the Indian telecom circles. Also, Jio along with the Broadband India Forum (BIF) has opposed any potential move from TRAI to reschedule implementation of the zero-termination charge (Bill-and-keep) regime. As of now, the zero-termination regime is set to come into force from January next year.

