Vodafone’s Rs 9 Plan Valid For One-day With Unlimited Calls Live 

If you are a Vodafone prepaid user, then it is worth remembering that there is a Rs 9 – yes you heard it right, Rs 9 plan. This is live. Now, even the Rs 9 plan offers free-unlimited calls.

The Vodafone Rs 9 plan

The validity of the Rs 9 plan is 1 day. USP of this plan is that it offers free-unlimited calls, including that of roaming. Subscribers could also send 100 free text messages during the validity period of 1 day. Then, there is also data.

Users get to check out as “much” as 100MB data for the one-day validity period. Now, the Rs 9 plan does offer a host of benefits for users who avail the plan. Gauging details of this scheme, at the official eRecharge portal, it is imminent that Vodafone would offer truly unlimited calls – without IUC charges. This is in tandem with Vodafone’s earlier statement of keeping unlimited calls as it is, without burdening subscribers with IUC.

Here, it is also worth remembering that Reliance Jio has been levying IUC for non-Jio calls. The telco has also come out with custom-IUC –recharges. It is also offering extra data (starting from 1GB) for every Rs 10 spent on IUC-specific recharges. Also, the telco has announced officially that it would raise tariffs from December. This follows the likes of incumbent telco Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea itself – all of which are confirmed to increase tariffs to offer better services to users. Even state-led telco BSNL is now a subject of rumour mills that are hinting at a tariff hike. At this juncture, BSNL’s Rs 1699 prepaid plan that now comes with 425 days validity has been trending on social media. This is an unlimited plan.

