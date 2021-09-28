Wendy's Phone Contest: Here's How You Can Participate And Win Limited Edition Smartphone

The American international fast food restaurant chain, Wendy’s has now managed to attract a lot of attention with their latest contest for a new Wendy's Phone. Yes, the fast-food chain is now releasing its own smartphone and the users are curious to know how one can get these right now. Thus they have been asking specific questions like, ‘How to get a Wendy's Phone.’ To help out these users here is all the information available on the internet about getting this latest Wendy's Phone. Read more

Wendy's Phone Contest details

For the chance to get yours, download the Wendy’s app, 💗 and screenshot your favourite Wendy’s order, then Tweet it out with #WendysPhone and #Contest. You can try again every day. Learn more about the phone here: https://t.co/sRHZ7UXUuF



Rules & Regs: https://t.co/8C1lzgZuM1 pic.twitter.com/MfVFMAgO0V — Wendy’s 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) September 27, 2021

Wendy’s announced the launch of their smartphone with the help of a post on their official Twitter account. The post read, “ For the chance to get yours, download Wendy’s app, and screenshot your favourite Wendy’s order, then Tweet it out with #WendysPhone and #Contest. You can try again every day. Learn more about the phone here: https://heywendy.ca” Yes, the users will be able to get the phone by entering a lucky draw contest. Keep in mind that the contest is only available for Canadian users because the Tweet was released from Wendy’s official account for Canada.

They have an event created a full website showing off the phone’s specs. Wendy’s phone will include a rear triple camera set-up, Wendy’s Voice Assistant, a 6.4 HD+ display and a rear fingerprint scanner with its phone. Keep in mind that the users need to participate in the contest and only one winner will be selected every day. A full web page dedicated to explaining all the rules and regulations of the contest has also been uploaded on Wendy's App and the official website. Makers have not given anything official about releasing this phone into the smartphone market till now. Follow these steps to participate in Wendy’s phone contest.

How to get a Wendy's Phone?