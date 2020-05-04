What Is FUP In Mobile Recharge? Know How It Affects Your Data And Talktime

Many telecom supergiants such as Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea have increased their tariff rates. This has made it important for users to monitor their daily usage of talk-time and data more carefully. Recently, Reliance Jio has introduced FUPs on calls which means the user can only make calls under 1000 minutes to other companies' users. If you are wondering what is FUP in Mobile recharge, all the details are mentioned below.

What is FUP in Mobile recharge?

The meaning of FUP is "Fair Usage Policy", which is implemented by the mobile network providers, wherein they place a limit on the usage of call minutes or internet speed for heavy users. This is done to prevent overuse or abuse of services by a few users, which could lead to unavailability of services for other users. This FUP limit is mainly set for the unlimited usage plans so that a user does not go beyond a prescribed limit. If the FUP limit is crossed, the speed of the internet is reduced or the outgoing talk-time is stopped. To continue usage, there are charges applicable once the FUP is crossed.

In the popular prepaid plans of 1 GB, 2 GB and 1.5 GB of Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio, the daily FUP caps are placed after the subscribed data pack is exceeded. Once a user exhausts their internet data, they can still access the internet, but at a reduced speed of 128 Kbps. This means that the 4G speed is reduced to a much lower speed of 128 Kbps. When it comes to talk-time, Reliance Jio offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls but there is a limit of 1000 minutes for calls made from Jio to other networks' users. Once the limit is crossed the user has to pay extra for talk-time.

How to make calls without extra charges?

Many of the android smartphones today have dual sim card capabilities. To make calls to other sim card users apart from Jio, a user can use Vodafone or Airtel as they provide truly unlimited local/national calls. If the user wants to save money and talk-time minutes, they can use online mediums such as Hike app, WhatsApp calling, Google Duo and more to make calls without the use of talk-time.

How to use data without any interruption on the usage speed?

If you use a prepaid plan with FUP internet limits that cap the data usage to 1 GB, 1.5 GB or 2 GB, a user can simply add more data in their usage. Most of the sim card companies such as Airtel, Vodafone and others offer 3 GB data for 28 days in a mobile recharge of approximately ₹48. This minimum recharge of ₹48 may help a user to extend their FUP limit of the day and use the internet at the maximum speed as provided by their network and depending on their connectivity to the network. Apart from this, a user can also place data consumption limits and alerts from the settings section of their smartphone to ensure their daily use of the internet is within FUP limits.

