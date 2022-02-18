WhatsApp tests Document Preview for Android, releases Global Voice Player for iOS

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp keeps testing and releasing new features. Previously, the platform was said to be working on profile pictures for business accounts. Now, the platform has rolled out a new feature for iOS and is testing another one for Android devices. Keep reading to know more about both the new WhatsApp features, how they work and when will they be out.

WhatsApp is testing Document Preview for Android

Firstly, WhatsApp is testing a new feature on Android devices. The feature is called Document Preview. As the name suggests, the feature will allow Android users to preview an image or video sent in the form of documents. Until now, WhatsApp allowed previews for PDF-type files only. Any image or video shared on the platform as a document did not show up with a preview. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo who says that the feature will be rolled out as a part of the next few updates.

The preview feature allows users to get an idea of the content before opening it. This can be very helpful for users who share full-size images in the form of WhatsApp documents. The unavailability of preview makes it difficult for such users to differentiate and open the required image. Alongside, WhatsApp was also reported to reduce the compression it applies on video and images shared directly via users' galley on the platform.

WhatsApp has released Global Voice Player for iOS

Secondly, WhatsApp has released a new feature for iPhone users. Using the global voice player on WhatsApp, iPhone users will now be able to listen to voice messages event outside the chat (in the main menu, in the status menu, etc). Previously, voice notes did not play outside the chat of the sender. The Global Voice Player has been released in WhatsApp for iOS v22.4.75. The feature will make it easier for users to listen to a voice note while checking other important chats.

As and when users will listen to voice notes outside the chat of the sender, the voice note will appear on top of WhatsApp's interface. Here, users also get the option of pausing the audio recording. Additionally, a cross sign at the top of the application will allow users to close the voice message. The feature is also awaited on WhatsApp for Android. Stay tuned for more updates about WhatsApp and other related tech news.

Image: UNSPLASH