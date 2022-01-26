WhatsApp Users On IOS Will Now Be Able To Pause Voice Message Recording

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has released two new features for users on iOS. From now on, users will be able to pause voice recordings on the iPhone. In addition, WhatsApp is also introducing support for the Focus mode that is found on the latest version of iOS, i.e. iOS 15. While these features are currently rolling out, it might take some time for all users to get their hands on the new WhatsApp features for iOS.

It is important to note that the ability to pause voice messages was spotted back in October 2021. As of now, the new feature that allows users to pause voice recordings is only available on iOS. There is no information as to when the feature will be available for users on Android. However, it has been seen in the past that WhatsApp tries to maintain a similar experience on both the iOS and Android versions. Hence, the feature to pause voice recordings on WhatsApp might not be absent from Android for too long.

WhatsApp for iOS gets ability to pause voice recordings

The ability to pause and resume an ongoing voice recording has been added to the messaging platform with WhatsApp v22.5.75. While recording voice messages on iPhones, users will now see pause and resume buttons instead of the stop recording button that was available previously. To try the new features, users can start recording their voice and lock it (swipe up on the recording icon). Thereafter, users will see the pause, record, and preview buttons, along with the option to delete the voice recording as well.

Another feature that has been launched for iOS users is the support for Focus Mode. It allows WhatsApp users to receive messages from only a selected set of users, as the user tries to focus on the task at hand. Previously, the Focus Mode on iPhone did not allow any notification to be displayed on the screen. In related news, WhatsApp users will be able to migrate their chat history between Android and iOS devices as the developers are near the completion of the feature.

The migration process will most likely use a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection, and both devices will need to have the app installed. As per the reports of GSM Arena, the source code discovered in WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS recently revealed this. Currently, owning a Samsung-made smartphone is the only certified way to sync the WhatsApp data between an iOS and Android phone. The transfer from an iPhone to a Samsung works one way, using cable and Samsung's SmartSwitch app, according to GSM Arena.

(Image: PTI)