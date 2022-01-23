WhatsApp Users Will Soon Be Able To Transfer Chat History Between Android And IOS Devices

Soon WhatsApp users will be able to migrate their chat history between Android and iOS devices as the developers are near the completion of the feature. The migration process will most likely use a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection, and both devices will need to have the app installed. As per the reports of GSM Arena, the source code discovered in WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS recently revealed this.

Currently, owning a Samsung-made smartphone is the only certified way to sync the WhatsApp data between an iOS and Android phone. The transfer from an iPhone to a Samsung works one way, using cable and Samsung's SmartSwitch app, according to GSM Arena.

Customers must physically connect their Android phones to a new iOS device

To use this feature of migrating chat history between Andriod and iOS, customers must physically connect their Android phones to a new iOS device via a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. Users must first download the Move to iOS app from Apple on their Android device. For some years, transferring WhatsApp messages across iOS and Android has been one of the most desired functionalities.

Due to the lack of an option to do so via WhatsApp, users have been forced to pay for third-party tools, which not all users are comfortable with. The third-party tool may also raise security and privacy problems, according to Insider. Another way to save the chat history is to email the whole chat history, but it will not be restored on the new device, making it less useful than native chat transfer methods.

WhatsApp: 'Thrilled to be able to make it simple for consumers'

Back in August, WhatsApp stated that they are thrilled to be able to make it simple for consumers to safely move their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another for the first time. The company also claimed that it worked with operating systems and device makers to solve one of their most requested needs from users, according to the Insider. The company also stated that in the new feature if someone chooses to switch mobile operating systems, WhatsApp will introduce the ability to move the full WhatsApp chat history, which includes voice notes, photographs, and conversations in a seamless and secure way.

