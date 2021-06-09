Whatsapp Voice Call Update For Jio Phone Released, Here's How To Use The Feature

Whatsapp, a Facebook-owned company is working towards connecting people globally. Their social media platform allows users to chat, voice call, video call, conduct transactions, share media, along with many other features. Whatsapp has also made its way into the Jio phones and holds a huge active user base since its debut in 2018. Whatsapp has now made its voice call feature available for Jio Phones through their latest update. Numerous people wish to learn more about Whatsapp Voice Call update on Jio Phone.

Whatsapp Voice Call Update on Jio Phone

Whatsapp has released a new update for Jio phones which is version 2.2110.41. Through the version 2.2110.41 Whatsapp Update, the users will be able to get the Whatsapp Voice Call feature on their Jio Phones. The users just need to go to the Jio Phones App Store and update their Whatsapp application to make Whatapp Voice Calls to their contacts. This feature will only be available to the users through WIFI or Cellular Data. Whatsapp has introduced Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to get the Whatsapp Voice Call feature on Jio Phones. To use the VoIP technology the users need and an active and stable internet connection. Therefore, Whatsapp Voice Call needs a Wifi or a Cellular Data connection to work on Jio Phones and other KaiOS devices. Many users want to learn how to get Whatsapp on Jio Phone.

How to get Whatsapp on Jio Phone?

Some users are confused as to how to get the Whatsapp Application on their phone to use its features. The application can be simply downloaded from the mobile app store. Check out the steps to download Whatsapp on Jio Phone below:

Firstly, the user should open the JioApp Store application on their Jio Phones.

Then they should select the Search Bar and search for Whatsapp.

From the search results, the user should select Whatsapp and then click on the download button.

Once it is downloaded, they should open the Whatsapp application with the open button and register an account.

How to register on Whatsapp in Jio Phones?

Once the application has opened the users will have to put their phone numbers in the designated field.

Through the number they put, the users will receive an OTP which they will need to enter in the application to register an account.

After entering the OTP and registering an account the user will need to enter their name and a display image in the application to create an account.

They can enter their names in the designated field and use an image from their gallery for the display image and create their account. Now the users are free to use the Whatsapp application and connect with anyone in the world with their numerous features.

How to make Whatsapp Voice Call on Jio Phone?

After downloading the Whatsapp application, creating an account, and updating it to the latest version, the users still don’t know how to make WhatsApp voice call on Jio Phone. Check out Jio Phone Whatsapp Voice Call Guide below:

The user should first open the Whatsapp application on their Jio Phones.

Then they should select the contact they want to Whatsapp Voice Call with through the search bar.

Once the user is on the chat, they need to tap Options and select Voice Call from the menu to Whatsapp Voice Call the contact.

IMAGE: MYSMARTPRICE TWITTER