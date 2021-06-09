Whatsapp Voice Call Update For Jio Phone Released, Here's How To Use The Feature

Quick links:
IMAGE: MYSMARTPRICE TWITTER
Whatsapp, a Facebook-owned company is working towards connecting people globally. Their social media platform allows users to chat, voice call, video call, conduct transactions, share media, along with many other features. Whatsapp has also made its way into the Jio phones and holds a huge active user base since its debut in 2018. Whatsapp has now made its voice call feature available for Jio Phones through their latest update. Numerous people wish to learn more about Whatsapp Voice Call update on Jio Phone.
Whatsapp has released a new update for Jio phones which is version 2.2110.41. Through the version 2.2110.41 Whatsapp Update, the users will be able to get the Whatsapp Voice Call feature on their Jio Phones. The users just need to go to the Jio Phones App Store and update their Whatsapp application to make Whatapp Voice Calls to their contacts. This feature will only be available to the users through WIFI or Cellular Data. Whatsapp has introduced Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to get the Whatsapp Voice Call feature on Jio Phones. To use the VoIP technology the users need and an active and stable internet connection. Therefore, Whatsapp Voice Call needs a Wifi or a Cellular Data connection to work on Jio Phones and other KaiOS devices. Many users want to learn how to get Whatsapp on Jio Phone.
Some users are confused as to how to get the Whatsapp Application on their phone to use its features. The application can be simply downloaded from the mobile app store. Check out the steps to download Whatsapp on Jio Phone below:
After downloading the Whatsapp application, creating an account, and updating it to the latest version, the users still don’t know how to make WhatsApp voice call on Jio Phone. Check out Jio Phone Whatsapp Voice Call Guide below: