WhatsApp's New Feature Allows Users To Transfer Backup Chats From IPhone To Samsung Phone

Facebook-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp constantly adds new features to compete with rival social media platforms and other messaging applications. According to recent reports, it introduced a feature that would allow users to transfer their backup chats from their iOS to Android phones. However, Mashable India informed that the feature is only for Samsung Android users as of now, and it was rolled out on Friday, September 3, months after its announcement. Though ANI reported that the process of transferring the backup chats might be a little complex as WhatsApp on iOS and Android have different cloud platforms for backup. To complete the entire process locally, the users would need a USB-C to lightning cable. Moreover, the users would also have to check several prerequisites after connecting both phones.

Samsung phones need to have the latest Android to avail the facility

It should be noted here that to avail of this new facility, iPhone would need to have WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or the latest and for Samsung, the phone needs to have the Smart Switch version 3.7.22.1 along with the WhatsApp Android version 2.21.16.20 or newer. As per the digital news website, the feature will only be applicable for the Samsung phone with the Android 10 version or the latest, and it also revealed that support for older versions will also be rolled out in future. The report further informed that to avail the facility, the users will also have to factory reset their Samsung phones if they are already using them. After setting up the phone, the user would require to select Smart Switch as the mode of transfer, following which the device would ask the user to scan the QR code on their iPhone.

The process of transferring chats works only one way

While the setup process may take a few minutes, everything would import except the peer-to-peer payment information. The website also noted that as of now the process of transferring chats works only one way - between an iPhone and Samsung phone with the above-mentioned requirements. WhatsApp has been constantly working on making its platform safe and end-to-end encrypted with the help of new features and updates. Last month, IOL confirmed that the messaging app is working on releasing an in-app tool that gives the users an option to ask for a ban review which will help users to put in a review request for reporting a user directly from the app. The feature is also expected to give an option to add a small description of the incident that happened before reporting the ban.

(Image Credits: ANI/Unsplash/Representative)