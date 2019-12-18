Xiaomi Launches Mi Protective Glass For Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Protective Glass accessory for Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Mi Protective Glass is made using Accessory Glass by Corning and is claimed to be up to five times stronger than conventional tempered glass that is made using ‘generic’ soda lime. Xiaomi has launched the Mi Protective Glass in India at a price of Rs 399 and it is now available for buying from the company’s online Mi.com/in store.

Xiaomi is kicking things off ‘specifically’ with the recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Mi Protective Glass is available only for the Redmi Note 8 Pro at this point of time. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, for your reference, already ships with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front as well as on the back. The Mi Protective Glass will add another level of protection to it, which should be useful in the longer run. Xiaomi says an average person drops their smartphone nearly seven times a year, so yes, the Mi Protective Glass should come in handy. It is yet to be seen if Xiaomi brings it out for more phones in the days to come.

The avg. person drops their smartphones nearly 7 times a year! If you're someone who comes close to that number, the all-new #MiProtectiveGlass in association with Corning®, is a MUST for you!



Available now for your #RedmiNote8Pro for just ₹399.

Buy: https://t.co/8IlmSeslaS pic.twitter.com/JfZuIld7Ga — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) December 17, 2019

Unlike conventional tempered glass, Xiaomi’s Mi Protective Glass is made using Corning’s proprietary Accessory Glass which is made of ‘alkali-aluminosilicate.’ This sort of setup is apparently resistant to scratches and contact with sharp objects by up to five times, in comparison to conventional ‘soda lime’ tempered glass. It is also said to be highly resistant to drops due to its ‘smart layered’ construction that gives it ‘9H’ hardness.

The Mi Protective Glass measures 0.4mm in thickness and comes with silicone adhesive for a ‘bubble-free’ installation, while its 2.5D edges ‘make for a smooth touch experience.’ There’s also an oleophobic coating up-top that makes it resistant to fingerprints and smudges while also reducing glare.

