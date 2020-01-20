Xiaomi Mi 10 Tipped To Launch On Feb 11 With Snapdragon 865 And 5G 

Official-looking promotional banner for Xiaomi’s next flagship phone, aka Mi 10, has leaked online. If the leaked banner is anything to go by, Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 in China on February 11. Moreover, the banner also has on display, the backside of the purported Mi 10 leaving nothing to the imagination.

Basis of the banner, it seems the alleged Mi 10 will come with a curved glass back, obviously, with a Mi Mix Alpha-like vertical strip stretching all the way from the top to the bottom. This vertical strip will house the phone’s cameras, one of which will house a 108MP sensor making the Mi 10 the third phone in Xiaomi’s portfolio to house the highest resolution camera onboard any smartphone right now. The Mi Mix Alpha and the Mi Note 10 also pack a 108MP main camera.

It would be interesting to see if this the same first-generation 108MP Samsung sensor or the second-generation version that Samsung is prepping for its Galaxy S20 lineup. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly use a second-generation 108MP sensor. It is also set officially to launch on February 11. If the leaked launch date is anything to go by, Xiaomi will launch its high-end flagship on the same day that Samsung takes the wraps off its own high-end Galaxy 20 series plus its next foldable which is also likely to make an appearance on the same day.

Moving on, the leaked banner also confirms two other aspects of the Mi 10. The phone in question will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and support 5G connectivity – although this may be limited to only the top-end ‘pro’ variant. Both these aspects have already been confirmed by Xiaomi. Xiaomi co-founder and vice chairman Lin Bin revealed all this during Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit in Hawaii.

The Mi 10 could be Xiaomi’s first high-end Mi flagship to come to India as well. Xiaomi is revamping its whole Mi lineup in India this year. The biggest change would be that it would finally launch premium Mi flagships on the lines of a Mi 10 in India in 2020 after a near three-year long hiatus.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha First Look: All Screen, Much Wow