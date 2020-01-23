Xiaomi Mi A3 Gets Rs 1,000 Price Cut In India, Now Starts At Rs 11,999 

Xiaomi Mi A3 is getting a Rs 1,000 price cut in India. This is the first official price cut on the Xiaomi Mi A3 since the Android One-backed phone was first launched in India in August last year. With the price cut, the Xiaomi Mi A3 now starts at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for Rs 14,999. The new prices are effective across Amazon India, Mi.com, Flipkart, and physical retail stores.

The Mi A3 boasts of a glass-plastic sandwich design scheme. There’s a gradient finish on the back. The Mi A3 is available in three colours loosely inspired by the Google Pixel - Kind of Grey, Not just Blue and More than White. The Mi A3 has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, back as well as on the camera module. There’s no water-proofing as such but Xiaomi is using P2i hydrophobic coating in the Mi A3 which makes it resistant to accidental splashes of water or rain.

Mi fans, your favourite #AndroidOne phone with #48MP Triple Camera now available at a new price: 1⃣1⃣,9⃣9⃣9⃣



Get yours from https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ, @amazonIN, @Flipkart and retail stores.



I personally love the AMOLED screen on #MiA3. What's your favourite feature?#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1eGsf7MZS2 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 23, 2020

The Mi A3 is the first Mi A-series phone to come with a Samsung-made AMOLED screen – the size is 6.01-inch and the resolution is 720p+. That AMOLED panel allows Xiaomi to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication in the Mi A3.

The Mi A3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable via a hybrid micro-SD card slot. The phone is backed by a 4,030mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging support (18W).

The Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of one 48MP main shooter with f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera with a 118-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

The main USP of course the software inside the phone. Xiaomi’s Mi A-line-up of Android One phones offer a welcome change for buyers who want to buy a Xiaomi phone/hardware but are not particularly fond of the company’s MIUI software. The Mi A3 is no different – running stock Android Pie software with a few Xiaomi add-ons and no ads. The phone is yet to be updated to Android 10.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: Back To Basics