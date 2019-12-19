Xiaomi Redmi 9 Tipped To Launch Soon With MediaTek Helio G70 

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 in October and already we’ve started hearing about the Redmi 9. According to a new 91mobiles report, Xiaomi is prepping the Redmi 9 with an unannounced MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The report adds that Xiaomi may launch the Redmi 9 – in China – sometime in Q1, 2020. The Redmi 8 was launched first in India, so it would be interesting to see how things pan out for the Redmi 9.

We have absolutely no idea about the Helio G70 since MediaTek is yet to drop any information about it, but going by the naming, we’re probably looking at a processor that would sit below the Helio G90 and Helio G90T. Xiaomi uses the Helio G90T in the Redmi Note 8 Pro. More details are awaited.

Elsewhere, the Redmi 9 is said to come with a larger – than the Redmi 8 – 6.6-inch display with Xiaomi’s dot notch, likely with HD+ resolution. Xiaomi is also said to be looking to bump up the base configuration in the Redmi 9 to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Software inside should be MIUI 11.

To recap, the Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch 720p+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor under the hood paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual SIM phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 software.

There’s a sizeable 5,000mAh battery inside and USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing – with support for 18W fast charging although Xiaomi isn't bundling a fast charger in the box.

On to the cameras, the Redmi 8 comes with dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP main camera with Sony’s IMX363 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, and another 2MP camera for depths sensing aka portrait photography. On the front, the Redmi 8 comes with an 8MP camera.

The body of the Redmi 8 is made entirely out of plastic. The Redmi 8 gets a slight design rehash over the Redmi 7, with a glossy gradient back – Xiaomi is calling the design of the Redmi 8 aura mirror design. The Redmi 8 also comes with a P2i nano-coating making the phone splash-resistant.

