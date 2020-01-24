Xiaomi Redmi Go Gets Price Cut In India, Now Costs Rs 4,299 

Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone to date in India, the Android Go-based Redmi Go, is getting even more affordable. The Redmi Go, which was launched in India at a price of Rs 4,499, is getting a price cut in India. The Redmi Go will now be available for buying at a reduced price of Rs 4,299. The price cut is valid across online (Flipkart and Mi.com/in) and offline (Mi Homes and Mi partner) stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specs and features

The Redmi Go is an entry-level Android Go phone with an all-plastic body and a conventional 5-inch 16:9 display with 720p resolution. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clubbed with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage which is expandable using a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM phone supports 4G LTE connectivity and pack a 3,000mAh battery. On the camera front, the Redmi Go comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Get the #AndroidGo experience on a budget like never before. Buy the #RedmiGo at an all-new price of ₹4,299.



Get yours from https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo, @Flipkart, @amazonIN and Retail Outlets. pic.twitter.com/hsAdx6y3mY — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 23, 2020

As is the case with all Android Go phones, the Redmi Go is also geared towards an audience that is looking to make a switch from a feature phone to a smartphone. Its main USP being its Android Go software which is essentially a trimmed down version of the stock Android software you find in Google’s own Pixel phones. Android Go is specifically designed for entry-level phones with bare-bones hardware (with less than 1GB of RAM).

While an Android One phone like the Mi A3 runs stock Android launcher out-of-the-box with small tweaks in areas like the camera app, Android Go phones like the Redmi Go can get away with a custom Xiaomi launcher called the Mint launcher and a couple of extra apps – beyond the usual Google stuff. Google has re-worked on almost its entire suit of G-apps for Android Go, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail and more.

The Redmi Go isn’t the only Xiaomi phone getting a price drop in India. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is also getting a Rs 1,000 price cut in India. This is the first official price cut on the Xiaomi Mi A3 since the Android One-backed phone was first launched in India in August last year. With the price cut, the Xiaomi Mi A3 now starts at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for Rs 14,999. The new prices are effective across Amazon India, Mi.com, Flipkart, and physical retail stores.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look: A Smartphone For One, A Smartphone For All