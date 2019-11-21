Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets New 8GB RAM And 256GB Storage Variant 

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is getting a new 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in China. The Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB/256GB variant is already on sale on Xiaomi’s Mi.com online store and comes in three colour options, Electric Light Grey, Ice Emerald, and Pearl White. Note that the naming is different from what is sold in India. In India, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants and in Gamma Green, Halo White and Shadow Black colours.

Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB/256GB variant price, availability

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB/256GB variant in China at a price of CNY 1,899 which roughly translates to Rs 19,000. There’s no word if and when Xiaomi will launch this variant in India at this point of time. In India, the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specs and features

The main highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is its four-camera setup on the rear. The phone has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. That main camera uses Samsung’s 64MP GW1 sensor.

Speaking of core specs, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with Xiaomi’s dot-notch – which also houses a 20MP selfie camera. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the back, and IP52-certification for limited water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The phone supports expandable storage via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. There’s also liquid cooling for seemingly cooler extended gameplay. Software inside is Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. The Redmi Note 8 Pro further comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: This Smartphone Will Surprise You

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Closer Look: In Pictures