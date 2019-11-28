The Debate
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets New Electric Blue Variant In India, Price Starts At Rs 14,999

Mobile

A day after announcing the availability details of Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant, Xiaomi has launched a new Electric Blue variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Xiaomi

A day after announcing the availability details of the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant, Xiaomi has launched a new Electric Blue variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue variant will be available for buying in India from November 29. This coincides with Xiaomi’s promotional Black Friday Sale event that will be hosted across Mi.com/in, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all its offline partner outlets (November 29-December 2).  

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also available in Gamma Green, Halo White and Shadow Black. The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. 

Redmi Note 8 Pro specs and features

The main highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is its four-camera setup on the rear. It has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens 

Elsewhere, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with Xiaomi’s dot-notch – which also houses a 20MP selfie camera. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the back, and IP52-certification for limited water and dust resistance. 

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. There’s also liquid cooling for seemingly cooler extended gameplay. Software inside is Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. 

The Redmi Note 8 Pro India variant also answers to hands-free Alexa – in addition to another voice assistant. The Redmi Note 8 Pro further comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C. Xiaomi is bundling a fast charger in the box this time.   

Also Read:  Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: This Smartphone Will Surprise You

Published:
