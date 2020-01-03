Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 To Get More RAM And Storage Soon: Report

According to reports, Xiaomi could be gearing up to launch the 8GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 8. A new 8GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 8 had been found listed on the Chinese certification website TENAA. Back in August, Xiaomi announced Redmi Note 8 in China market. A couple of months later, the phone made its official debut in the Indian market. Initially, the phone was launched only in two memory configurations: 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. Now, the company's target audience appears to be those who are looking for bigger RAM as well as the storage. Everything else is likely to remain unchanged. But for now, there is no clarity if or when the Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM will be launched in the Indian market.

The listing on TENAA consists of the model number M1908C3JE, which is believed to be Redmi Note 8. According to this listing, the Redmi Note 8 might receive a new model featuring 8GB and 256GB storage. Currently, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 costs Rs 12,999. Chances are that the 8GB RAM variant will go on sale in China first. Available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options, the Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs. 9,999.

READ | Xiaomi Redmi 9 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G70

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 availability, discounts

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is available for purchase on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. Some of the offers include a flat Rs 750 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI, in addition to accidental and liquid damage with Mi Protect that starts at Rs 799.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch FHD+ screen featuring 2,280 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. In terms of photography, Redmi Note 8 houses a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter with 120-degree depth-of-field and two 2MP cameras (one macro and one depth) with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie camera. Redmi Note 8 packs 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The handset also supports USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster.