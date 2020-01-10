Xiaomi Starts Teasing MIUI 12, Shares Official Logo On Social Media

Xiaomi has started working on the next iteration of MIUI, aka MIUI 12. Although no specific details about MIUI 12 have been shared, the company has shared its official logo on Chinese social media website Weibo thereby kicking off all things MIUI 12. MIUI 11 (beta) was first announced (and rolled out) in September last year. A global beta ROM was rolled out for users in October. Something similar will be expected from MIUI 12 as well.

MIUI is the Android-based software that runs on all Xiaomi devices except its Android One phones like the Mi A3. Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 11 update in a phased manner beginning October end in India – from October 22 to be precise. The roll out process continued all the way until December end, updating 28 Xiaomi devices with the latest and greatest of software that the company has to offer.

Xiaomi says that the MIUI 11 update “significantly upgrades the design element and brings a new set of refined features with a visually enhanced interface with Dark Mode,” plus it brings “new customizations to the popular Always-on display” in compatible phones. Always-on is available on Xiaomi devices like the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro with more customizations available such as custom signatures. Additionally, the MIUI 11 update also allows users to put up video wallpapers on the lock screen.

The MIUI 11 update also brings new dynamic ambient nature sounds for notifications. This is an extension to what Xiaomi did with MIUI 10. There’s also a new Mint Keyboard with support for over 25 Indian languages that tags along with MIUI 11 but that’s in beta for now.

A few other notable features include faster wireless file sharing, wireless printing, as well as an improved document viewer. There’s also a new step counter, period tracker, and calculator that allows users to calculate age, discounts and taxes.

MIUI 12 is expected to add to it in more ways although Xiaomi isn’t revealing any information about it just yet. As is the norm with any new software update, MIUI 12 will also possibly be faster than MIUI 11.

(Image courtesy Weibo)

