Zebronics Smart Speaker: Zeb Smart Bot Launched On Amazon; Check Price And Specifications

Zebronics, a popular Indian brand that has seen a lot of growth recently has come up with its latest product, the Zeb Smart Bot. The brand is popular for its Zebronics speakers, headphones and audio devices. Read on to know more about the newly launched Zerbronics Smart Bot.

Zeb Smart Bot - Zebronics Smart Speaker

The Zeb smart bot is the Indian brand's first foray into developing smart technology. This is the first Zebronics smart speaker to support Amazon's Alexa service. The Zeb smart bot will function just like Alexa and can control other smart devices in your house such as lights, alarms. The smart speaker will enable users to access things like news, different songs, making appointments, booking tickers, etc just through voice commands. The device also features an IR blaster to connect with any device capable of receiving IR Signals.

Zeb Smart Bot Price and Where to Buy

The Zebronics Smart Bot is available for purchase on Amazon India website and also on the Zebronics website. The smart speaker is priced at Rs. 3,599 on Amazon and Rs 3699 on the Zebronics website. The Zebronics Smart Bot is a speaker as well as a virtual assistant.

Zeb Bot Features

Turn any non-smart IR device to smart with Zeb-Smart Bot, Smart Speaker with IR Remote.

Voice Control devices with alexa built-in via the Smart Bot Speaker.

Voice Control any device with an IR Remote like TV, AC with Smart Bot's built-in IR Blaster.

Built-in 5W Speaker, play songs from Amazon Prime Music, Hungama Music, Gaana directly.

Control via Zeb Home App, available for iOS and Android Smartphones.

Dual Far Field Mic to listen to your voice commands sharply.

2.4 GHz WiFi; BT v4.2

The smart speaker lets you control a variety of smart devices with voice-enabled smart assistant Alexa. The speaker is equipped with a far-field microphone that allows the speaker to recognise a voice even from far away inside a room. The Zeb smart bot can be customised and connected to the WiFi through the Zeb smartphone app available for both Android and iOS devices.

You can download the smartphone app from the Playstore, App Store or Amazon apps. The speaker has an output of 5W and is decently loud for a speaker of such a small size. You can use the inbuilt Bluetooth 4.2 to connect with your smartphone or other smart devices. The speaker has a frequency response of 150Hz to 20Khz.