5G Launch Date In India: When Will 5G Be Launched In India And When Do Trials Begin?

In India, Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and MTNL have been granted permission to begin 5G trials. Bharti Airtel announced a successful 5G test over the commercial network, while Reliance Jio confirmed that they would be building a homegrown and indigenous 5G network. Continue reading to know about the 5G testing cities and more.

5G Launch Date in India & 5G Launch Date

Chinese vendors will be excluded from the trials, which means Huawei and other telecom equipment firms will be unable to participate. Bharti Airtel announced a successful 5G test on its commercial network in Hyderabad in January and claimed that their network is 5G ready and only requires regulatory approvals to allow the software upgrade. The 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, as well as the 800 MHz and 900 MHz bands, are supposed to be covered by 5G networks in India, but this is highly likely to differ between telecom service providers.

The 5G launch date in India is not set as of now, but the Department of Telecommunications of the Government of India's Ministry of Communications has announced that 5G trials have been approved and that telecom companies will be allocated 5G spectrum for the trials sometime this week. This means that telecom companies such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vi could be in line for 5G spectrum trials across India.

Telecommunication companies will have six months to test 5G technology on their networks. It requires a two-month timeframe for purchasing the required equipment. The Department of Telecommunications has granted wireless operators approval to use a variety of bands for 5G trials, including mid-band (3.2GHz to 3.67GHz), millimeter-wave band (24.25GHz to 28.5GHz), and sub-6GHz (700GHz). The 5G testing Impact will be huge for our country India as it is seriously lagging behind all the major countries in this aspect. According to the government, 5G technology would allow Industry 4.0 by improving user experience in terms of data download speeds, up to three times greater spectrum performance, and ultra-low latency.

Agriculture, education, health, transportation, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and a variety of Internet of Things applications will all benefit from 5G technology. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel have been putting in a lot of effort to develop 5G technology. Though Reliance Jio is clearly ahead of the game, Bharti Airtel has been working hard to keep up.

IMAGE: Unsplash