5G Testing In India By Jio: Find Out Jio 5G Launch Date In India And 5G Trials Phase Here

The world is moving towards faster and stronger internet connections and devices are being released with 5G capabilities. Globally countries are putting up 5G towers to test the connection and provide this service to the people as soon as possible. India is one of the countries that is taking part in 5G testing, in partnership with Jio. Many people wish to learn more about 5G testing in India by Jio.

5G testing in India by Jio

5G trials are taking place in India at the moment. These 5G trials are being conducted by Jio in India. Ji is using standalone 5G architecture during its testing phase, which will incorporate trials of core and radio networks for peak speed, latency, and data loads. Jio is testing out this feature in Mumbai by has increased the number of 5G testing cities by partnering up with vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. The 5G testing cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gujarat. 5G testing in other cities will begin soon and shall complete the testing phase in 6 months.

5G Launch Date in India

Many people have been wondering when they will be able to use the blazing 5G connection in India. Tests have confirmed that 5G will be able to provide a download speed of up to 1 GBPS, but when will this speed be available to the users is the question at hand. There are 4 telecom operators that are testing 5G in India at the moment, VI, Airtel, MTNL, and Jio. Out of these 4, Jio will be providing 5G service to India at the earliest. The Jio 5G launch date in India has been set for 24 June 2021, during the Annual General Meeting.

5G Radiation Effect

5G is a blazing service and will provide radically fast speeds for users to download, stream, upload and share. The 5G service is meant to be advanced and will provide high speeds in dense areas too. Download speed at ideal conditions have been estimated to be 4GBPS and upload speed at 200mbps. To provide this kind of service, the 5G antennas put out huge electromagnetic frequencies which are getting absorbed by the human tissue.

5G technology will try to provide a massive increase in data transmission rates compared to current 4G networks, which can only be done by using a higher transmission frequency. The physiological effects of electromagnetic radiation change with frequency. This invoked a review for 5G tech and if they are well under the radiation safety guidelines. The conclusion of this review has been that there is insufficient data to reach the right assessment.

Is 5G Radiation Harmful?

There is no constructive evidence for this question at the moment, the people have been divided into two halves, one part believes that the radiations have been exposed to humans for a long time and a slight increase will have close to no effect on them. Whereas the other half believes that the Electromagnetic Frequencies that will be released while using this service can be really harmful and can also prove to be carcinogenic for the human body. People will have to just wait and see how 5G really impacts everyone when it rolls out.

