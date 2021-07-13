74% Respondents Getting Pesky Messages Despite Being In TRAI''s DND List: Survey

As many as 74% of people involved in a survey said that they receive unwanted spam messages despite being registered in TRAI's Do Not Disturb List. The Do Not Disturb list was created n order to protect telecom customers from receiving pesky messages. The survey was conducted with over 35,000 Indian citizens located in 324 different districts across the country. Another finding from the survey states that 73% of the people involved receive four or more unwanted or misleading messages on a daily basis.

The survey highlights issues with TRAI's Do Not Disturb list

A recent survey conducted by Local Circles with over 35,000 participants in 324 districts of India highlights the issue. As mentioned, a majority of respondents involved in the survey have said that they receive more than four unwanted messages, even after being registered on TRAI's Do Not Disturb List. Since the regulation regarding pesky calls is managed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, TRAI has to take Among the major sources of spam messages are insurance brokers, banks, property agents, telecommunication companies and local services, as reported by 26% of people involved in the survey.

Department of Telecommunications will revise fines; establishes new units to curb telecommunication frauds

The Department of Telecommunications will impose a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 per violation and ensure disconnection of all resources for commercial SMS senders who misuse customer's data by sending misleading messages with fake headers. Any sender who sends an SMS with an invalid or misleading header will be fined from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 10,000 per violation. DoT has also issued a notice regarding the permanent suspension of IDs and mobile numbers of sources of such messages.

DIU and TAFCOP will work together to detect frauds and resolve customer complaints

The Data Intelligence Unit and Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection will work together and coordinate with different departments to monitor customer complaints and grievances and other issues such as fraud using telecommunication resources. Under the initiative, SIM cards issues on forged documents and fake IDs will be traced and data of telecom subscribers will be collated to check for any suspicious activity. Additionally, a web-based UI and mobile applications will be created to provide users with a platform to report their complaints. The mobile applications will be called Safe Access of Telecom Resources without Harassment and Infringement, abbreviated at SATHI.

(With PTI inputs)