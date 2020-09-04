Pilots Notice Unidentified Man Flying On Jetpack, Alerts LA Airport

An unidentified man was noticed by a pilot of an American Airline flying on a jetpack near Los Angeles airport. The incident took place around 18:30 local time. The man was flying approximately 3000ft above ground near to where the planes land at the airport. Within ten minutes, another pilot also reported seeing a man with a jetpack on, flying near his plane.

Who noticed the man with a jetpack?

According to a report by BBC, Pilots of two separate aircraft noticed a man flying with a jetpack on Sunday, near the Los Angeles airport and reported the incident to the air traffic controller. The first pilot on American Airline flight 1997 from Philadelphia informed the officers about the man in a jetpack around 1830 local time.

The air traffic controller tried to take more information regarding this man to which the pilot responded that the man was around 300 yards to the left of the plane.

The report also mentioned that another pilot who was flying the JetBlue Flight 23 noticed a similar activity and immediately informed the air traffic control officer about the man in a jetpack. The officer asked the pilot to be careful while also commenting on the fact that such incidents could only happen in LA.

The Federal Aviation Administration and FBI are looking into the matter, trying to find the person behind this incident. As is evident, flying on a jetpack at a height of 3000ft can definitely be an endangerment to the life of the individual and others as it was near an airport.

Jetpacks have been around for a long time, especially in fictional stories and media. However, they have been much more prominent and available in real life now than they were some years before. Many inventors have put in a generous amount of time, money and effort to successfully make jetpacks.

The report also revealed that a prominent enterprise, JetPack Aviation has stated of being able to fly a person up to 15,000ft. It's a company based in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. However, the owner has already made it clear to the LA Times on Tuesday following this incident, that their product is not available for personal use. The CEO, David Nauman also speculated that it could just be someone who did a private experiment or even a drone that has a mannequin stuck to it.

Image credit: [Unsplash]