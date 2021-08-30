Aadhaar Card online service update: Change address using Self Service Update Portal

Aadhaar Card is one of the most useful and important documents for the citizens of India. It consists of details like name, address, date of birth, and a unique 12-digit number which is issued by a government organisation called Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar Card, which serves as proof of identity in India, can be asked when you open a bank account, get a SIM card or register for higher studies. Therefore, it is important that a citizen keeps themselves updated about all the information regarding Aadhaar Card.

Aadhaar Cards will now be distributed only in the form of PVC cards

Another service discontinued by the UIDAI is the distribution of paper-based prints for Aadhaar Cards. Instead, citizens who have recently applied for an Aadhaar Card will only get the PVC card. This will reduce the need for reprinted Aadhaar Cards, and will be good for the environment as well. The authority body believes that a transaction card-sized Aadhaar will be more effective and durable. Citizens who wish to download the PVC version of the Aadhar Card will have to pay Rs. 50 for downloading it. Some other identification proofs that are already being distributed in the form of portable cards are a driving licence, voter ID card and PAN card.

Address Validation Letter for updating address on Aadhaar Card discontinued by UIDAI

Previously, the UIDAI's official website allowed people to update or change the details on their Aadhaar Card, such as an address, name, date of birth, photograph and mobile number. However, the UIDAI has discontinued a few services. Firstly, the UIDAI has stopped the facility of updating addresses through the Address Validation Letter. The service remains suspended until further notice, and the section for Address Validation Letter is removed from the official website of the UIDAI. It might create a problem for those who have rented accommodations or wish to update their address on their Aadhaar Card. Those who wish to update their address on their Aadhaar Card will require other forms of address proof.

How to update address on Aadhaar Card?