Aadhaar PAN Card Linking: How To Check If Your PAN & Aadhaar Are Linked?

Today, March 31 is the last date to link your PAN card to your Aadhaar card. Citizens of India who don’t link their PAN to their Aadhar by March 31, will stand to lose the credibility of their pan card, as it stands to become inoperative. However, the penalty does not stop their citizens will also have to pay a penalty of Rs 1000 if the two of their important documents are not linked by April 1. Read on to know more about the Aadhaar pan card linking.

Aadhaar Pan card linking

How to know if PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card?

It is not very difficult to figure if your pan card and Aadhaar card are linked. Here are the simple steps that will help you know the same. See below.

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number

Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

The status of the linking will be displayed on the next screen

Another way to know if your pan and Aadhaar are linked is through the income tax department’s SMS facility. To check the status of PAN-Aadhaar linking through SMS, the user needs should send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. See the format you need to follow to check Aadhaar PAN link status.

UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permanent Account Number>

Why do we need to link our PAN to Adhaar?

According to Economic Times, this is as per a new section 234H which has been added to the Income-tax Act, 1961, by the government. It was added at the time of passing the Finance Act, 2021 in Lok Sabha on March 23, 2021. The rule suggests that if an individual having PAN and Aadhaar does not link the same before the notified due date, then linking the same after the due date will cost them money. The stipulated amount to be paid will be Rs 1000. The Aadhaar PAN card linking last date is March 31.

Earlier, there was no provision of penalty in the rules, but it was added later. If their PAN card becomes obsolete, the individual will not be able to conduct financial transactions wherever quoting of PAN will be mandatory. They will not be able to file an income tax return, open a bank account, and will be liable pay to a higher amount of TDS. Furthermore, a penalty of Rs 10,000 may be levied as per section 2.

Do I need any other document at the time of linking?

No, you would need just your Aadhaar number and PAN for this purpose. However, the personal details on both the documents should match to make sure that the linking is done successfully. Here’s how you can link your pan card to Adhaar card.

Here’s how you can link your PAN card with your Aadhaar

Head to Income Tax Department’s website – https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

Click on the link that reads, “Link Aadhaar” under the Quick Links section on the left-hand side of the page.

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar

Click the check box if you only have the year of birth mentioned in your Aadhaar card, then click the check box for validating your Aadhaar details with UIDAI

Correctly enter the Captcha code shown in the image. An OTP will be sent to you before the final step. After entering it

Click on the “Link Aadhaar” tab below.

Image Credit: Aadhaar (Twitter)