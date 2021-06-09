Aarogya Setu Allows Corrections In Recipient's Info On Vaccination Certificates Post-jab

Easing the COVID vaccination drive further, Centre's Aarogya app, which offers registration of vaccination slots, on Wednesday tweaked its features to allow post-vaccination changes in a person's COVID certificate. The new feature allows registered individuals to change the name, year of birth and gender on their Cowin vaccination certificates in case of errors by raising the issue online. However, citizens are limited to changing their uploaded information only once, so as to avoid malpractices and confusion.

Aarogya Setu allows tweaking COWIN certificate

Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue. @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva @MoHFW_INDIA @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W32yUGr8Jx — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 8, 2021

Other vaccination features

Previously, Aarogya Setu, India's primary contact tracing app, rolled out its feature showing status of vaccinated users. While the blue ticks and blue shield will be shown for users who have been administered both doses, the app will show other colours for people who are partially vaccinated. Those vaccinated with a single jab will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with a single tick on the app logo. The blue ticks will be visible 14 days after the user is inoculated with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Centre takes over vaccination

On Monday, PM Modi stated that from June 21 all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across the country. Taking over procurement from the states, Centre will now account for 75% vaccine rollout and provide these free to the States for inoculation. Only 25% will be available for private players, with a Rs 150 cap on the service charge they may apply.

Moreover, the Centre will consider a number of factors such as a state's population ratio, case severity, and the present number of vaccines available with the state before allocating a set number of Coronavirus vaccines to them. A higher vaccine wastage ratio would negatively affect the vaccine allocation to the states. States have been asked to allocate the doses well in advance to districts and vaccination centres and put the information in the public domain so as to disseminate it among the local population.

In order to incentivise vaccine manufacturing, domestic vaccine manufacturers have been given the option to provide vaccines directly to private hospitals which will be restricted to 25% of their monthly production. Additionally, to promote the spirit of 'Lok Kalyan', the use of non-transferable electronic vouchers would be available at private vaccination centres and would help people financially support vaccination for economically weaker sections. The States/UTs have been allowed to decide their own prioritization factoring in vaccine supply schedule, as per the guidelines.