'Proud & Motivating': Netizens Laud Ashwini Vaishnaw As He Tests India's First 5G Call

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, made the country's first 5G call on a trial network set up at IIT Madras using indigenously-developed technology and said that the country has to win the world with this technology.

In the video shared by the minister on Twitter, Vaishnaw is seen showing a "thumbs up" sign after successfully making the country's first 5G call. Reacting to this some netizens hailed the move and called it a "proud moment".

Netizens react to indigenously developed 5G technology

One of the Twitter users congratulated the Union Minister and said, "Proud, exciting and motivating moment indeed...The regular inflow of positive happenings due to innovative ideas and solutions is really inspiring and empowering."

Proud, exciting and motivating moment indeed !👏👏

Congratulations to efforts by the performing team !👍

The regular inflow of positive happenings due to innovative ideas and solutions is really inspiring and empowering ! — 🇮🇳 SUN_JOY 🇮🇳 (@Sanjay89741853) May 19, 2022

Another Twitter user who goes by the name of Nivrutri, said that the best part is that 5G is not just a phone, but also an enabler of many applications, adding further that the technology will connect everyone and everything.

Best part is #5G is not just phones, but enabler of many applications, it will connect #everyone and #everything — Nivruti (@rnivruti) May 19, 2022

Very happy to see such comprehensive collaboration amongst teams for a "National Importance Project".



I know 5G system design aspects so appreciate how much of "Bhagirath parishram" it would take to bring the full stack system to fruition.



Heart felt "Badhaii evam Abhinamdan". — Haridas Kukkur (Har Har Mahadev) (@HaridasKukkur) May 19, 2022

Great moments for India... — Tao Tana (@TaoTana4) May 19, 2022

well done sir,this effort is appreciated.Please make it available at reasonble cost to the public — Manan SHARMA (@MananSH10458937) May 19, 2022

Indigenously-developed 5G technology

Taking on his Twitter, the Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology shared a video of the first 5G call on a trial network and said, "Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. The entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India."

"This is a realisation of PM's vision. His vision is to have our own 4G and 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India for the world. We have to win the world with this new technology stack," he said in the video shared by him on Twitter.

Aatmanirbhar 5G 🇮🇳



Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India. pic.twitter.com/FGdzkD4LN0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 19, 2022

Speaking to reporters on Thursday about the indigenously-developed 5G technology, Vaishnaw said, "The 4G and 5G network developed in India is an attempt to prove Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's resolve of self-reliant India. Here, the entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India."

Adding further, he said, "We are proud of the IIT-Madras team which has developed the 5G test pad which will provide huge opportunities to the entire 5G development ecosystem and the Hyperloop initiative. Railways Ministry will fully support the Hyperloop initiative."

5G set to spawn massive job opportunities: Telecom Secretary

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman on Wednesday had asserted that the advent of 5G and new services would usher, and spawn fresh job opportunities in the market, requiring suitable skilling of manpower in new technologies.

He further said that from BharatNet to space communications, and from 5G to fixed-line broadband services, the telecom sector would unlock new job requirements of various categories.