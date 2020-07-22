About 1.2 Terabytes Of Personal Data Leaked Through VPNs, 20 Million Affected: Reports

While a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is key in keeping the digital identity of a user hidden, in a shocking incident as many as seven 'Zero Logging' VPN Providers were identified to have leaked over 1.2 terabytes of user data, according to a report.

These VPN providers locate back to Hong Kong and have been accused of DNS leak that exposed data of over 20 million users.

As per reports, the compromised data included Personally Identifiable Information (PII) harvested out of the servers shared by the services.

As per the watchdog site that uncovered the leak, the breach covers the users’ connection logs, addresses, payment info, plain text passwords, and their website activity. While all of the seven companies were a white-label, they extracted even the most confidential offline data that remains stored on IoT search engine Shodan.io for 18 days.

One of the renowned VPN providers, UFO VPN, was the part of the breach. However, as per reports, when approached for a statement, the company denied allegations and claimed that the data was funnelled as a part of performance monitoring.

Sensitive Paypal API links compromised

While the research company claimed that it hadn’t been established what the purpose of the leak was, it did say that the breach will prompt many users of these VPN firms to switch providers. Researchers managed to track the data leak after they downloaded a UFO VPN app to phone and connected it with servers globally.

Soon as the connection was made, activity logs were detected in the search database that stored email address, location, IP address, and other information about the device on which the VPN was logged in. As per the reports, the locations and sensitive Paypal API links of the users were also compromised.

(Image credit: Unsplash Image/@_imkiran)