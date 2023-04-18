'Absurdly Overstaff': Musk Slams Twitter's Past Ownership, Its Pace Of Product Development

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, recently spoke about the social media company's previous ownership during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Musk mocked the company's previous management for overseeing an operation that he described as "absurdly overstaffed" and run like a "glorified activist organization." He stated that after his October 2022 takeover, running Twitter was not a tall task because he was not concerned about censoring users. According to a report from New York Post, Musk confirmed that 80 percent of the company's employees were either fired or left voluntarily after his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform.

Tucker Carlson responded by Musk by saying 80 percent is a lot. "“I mean, if you’re not trying to run some sort of glorified activist organization, and you don’t care that much about censorship, then you can really let go of a lot of people it turns out," Musk said. The Tesla CEO argued that Twitter is basically a group texting service at scale. “Like how many people are really needed for that?” he asked Carlson and then went on to say that it is not like manufacturing cars or launching rockets, which is actually hard.

Musk criticises Twitter's past pace of product development

Musk further criticised Twitter's past approach to product development during the interview. He pointed out that the progress of product improvements over the years at Twitter had been minimal, describing it as a "pretty flat line." Musk also took a jab at the long timeframe it took for Twitter to add an edit button that often does not work properly, characterising it as a "comedy situation."

According to Musk, Twitter will once again play a significant role in upcoming electoral contests, both domestically and internationally, as the 2024 presidential election approaches. The Twitter CEO stated that the goal of the new Twitter is to be fair and impartial, without favoring any political ideology. He went on to criticize Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making political contributions to Democrats, which he argues compromises Facebook's ability to be unbiased. Musk asked Carlson if it was accurate that Zuckerberg had spent $400 million in support of Democrats, which Carlson confirmed. Musk then asked Carlson if it sounded unbiased to him.