Elon Musk Tweets 'the Bird Is Freed' After Sacking Top Brass Post Twitter Takeover

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter after sealing a $44 billion deal. Amid fresh buzz over the agreement, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted his first response, he said that ‘the bird is freed’.

After taking over the microblogging site, Musk fired several top Twitter executives, including the company's CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, The Washington Post reported. According to sources, he sacked the top brass and legal officers of the social media network ahead of fulfilling the court-set purchase deadline.

Twitter CEI, CFO fired

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and the head of legal, policy, and trust Vijaya Gadde. This decision came after Musk accused these executives of misleading him over the number of fake accounts and refraining from providing him with a clear picture of the company. As per the US media reports, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer, Ned Segal ‘have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning’

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer Ned Segal ‘have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning’, reports US media — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

Stating that the real reason behind the Twitter purchase was not to make more money, Musk said buying Twitter "because it is important to the future of civilization".

Earlier, Musk visited the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter and walked the halls of the office carrying a sink. He also changed his bio to "Chief Twit" ahead of the closing of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal.