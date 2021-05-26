After Facebook, Google Assures Compliance With Centre's New IT Rules

A day after Facebook announced that it will comply with India's new IT rules, Google on Wednesday has also assured that it will comply with the rules drafted by the Centre. The technology giant also asserted that it will continue to build on its existing approaches and keep the policies as transparent as possible. This comes as the new IT rules come into effect from Wednesday. In addition, it also cited the company's 'long history' of managing content as per the local laws to assure the Indian government of its efforts to ensure legal compliance.

"We realize that our work in keeping our platforms secure is never done and we will continue to refine our existing approaches, and evolve our policies and be as transparent as possible about how we make decisions." a Google spokesperson added.

"We respect India's legislative process and have a long history of responding to government requests to remove content where the content violates the local law or our product policies. We have consistently invested in significant product changes, resources, and personnel to ensure that we're combating illegal content in an effective and fair way, and in order to comply with local laws in the jurisdictions that we operate in," it added.

Facebook spokesperson on Tuesday had responded to the government's new IT rules and informed that it will comply. In addition, the company also stated that it will continue to discuss some issues that need more interaction with the government. The company further stated that it is also working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. However, the spokesperson concluded his statement and maintained that Facebook remains committed to be a platform that will be used for free speech.

Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 were framed by the Centre on February 25 in exercise of powers under section 87 (2) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and in supersession of the earlier Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2011. The rules will come into effect from May 26. The new rules put forth by the Centre demanded a grievance redressal system for over the top (OTT) and digital platforms in the country.

India's Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad during his press briefing had stated that the government of India welcomes criticism and the right to dissent. However, he also asserted that a forum was needed to raise issues against the misuse of social media.

"But it is very important for the users of social media to have a forum to raise their grievance against the misuse of social media." Ravi Shankar Prasad had said

The new rules will require the social media platforms in the country to ensure a grievance redressal mechanism. In addition, the companies will also be asked to employ a grievance officer who shall register the grievance within 24 hours and disposal in 15 days. The Centre has stated that complaints against dignity of users, mainly women - about exposed private parts of individuals or nudity or sexual act or impersonation, etc - social media platforms will be required to remove that within a 24-hour time frame a complaint has been made.

The guidelines also state that the chief compliance officer of the social media companies will be residing in India for ensuring compliance with the act and the rules. The next step will be to appoint a nodal contact person who should reside in India for 24X7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Additionally, a resident grievance officer responsible for performing the grievance redressal mechanism will also be needed. The Centre has also asked the person responsible to publish a monthly report about the number of complaints received and the status of redressal.

